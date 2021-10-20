Every picture tells a story in Little Wenlock

Six talented local artists are holding an Exhibition and Sale at Little Wenlock Village Hall to show the range of artistic skills available in the area and to raise funds for their local church.

Lena Jarl Churm with some of her paintings

Exhibitors include Alan Lees, an award-winning photographer from Little Wenlock, Veronica Snelling who paints in acrylic and Jean Mills from Coalbrookdale who also works in mixed media and has a love of printmaking.

One of the main organisers, Lean Jarl Churm, a Swedish artist now resident in Little Wenlock said: “The idea with this art exhibition is not only to show the work of local artists but to involve the community and ensure that we have good quality events in the village hall. We also want to invite anyone in with an interest in art or who wants to see visit our beautiful village overlooking the Shropshire hills to attend.”

Lena, who paints in watercolour, acrylic and even coffee, regularly exhibits in Shrewsbury, Ludlow and London, will also be exhibiting. And it’s not just paintings and photography that will be on show, the remaining two artists are Shropshire Mosaic creator Jackie Coyle and quilt maker Alison Jones.

Lena added: “This will be the second time a group of artists have come together to create a local art fair, the first one was held in 2018 and was a great success so a second was planned for 2020 but this had to be postponed until this year. The timing is just right to encourage visitors to come along and buy some presents in the pre-Christmas build-up.”

To further tempt people, Lena, who is an ex-chef and a talented baker, has promised to make some of her special cakes and bakes for the event which is being held from 10.00 to 16.00 over the weekend of 22 and 24 of October at Little Wenlock Village Hall.

Along with the homemade cakes, tea, coffee and drinks will be available with all the money raised from the sale of the refreshments going towards the Parish Church of St. Lawrence in Little Wenlock.