Prestfelde are the ‘Mastermind Challenge Cup 2021′ winners!

Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury are the first winners of the new Malvern College ‘Masterminds Challenge Cup Competition 2021’.

Carys, Willow, George and Ava pictured with Mr James Peakman, Head of Science

A team of Year 7 pupils made up of Ava L-C, Carys T, George J and Willow S, took part in the brand new challenge competition at Malvern College, Worcestershire on Thursday 14 October.

Prep schools were invited to take part in the competition led by Malvern College’s Head of Scholars Dr Bradley Wells, which involved challenging prep school teams of multi-skilled critical thinkers in quizzes, problem-solving, and even a physical challenge or two.

- Advertisement -

Mr James Peakman, Head of Science who encouraged and supported the Prestfelde team, said:

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to attend the inaugural Masterminds Challenge Cup at Malvern College.

“This fantastic event tested our pupil’s knowledge and understanding, logic, lateral thinking and team working, all of which are critical skills that we strive to develop at Prestfelde.

“The team was thrilled to secure the perpetual trophy for Prestfelde. Well done to Ava, Carys, George and Willow.”