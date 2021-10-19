Hope House Dark Run tickets selling fast

Tickets to the annual Hope House Children’s Hospices Dark Run are selling fast with those wanting to take part in the family-friendly event on Halloween weekend encouraged to buy theirs and avoid disappointment.

Mark Smith, who is running to thank Hope House for the support his son Arran has received over the years

On the evening of Saturday, October 30, Telford Town Park, Chirk Castle and for the first time ever at The Dingle in Anglesey the charity is welcoming runners, joggers, walkers and families to grab their glow sticks and light up the night for an event like no other.

One of those taking part in the new Anglesey Dark Run is Mark Smith whose son nine-year-old Arran, from Shrewsbury, uses the services at Hope House.

When Arran was born, he didn’t develop at the expected rate. Arran has a rare and so far undiagnosed genetic condition which means he has physical and mental disabilities.

Mark, 52, said: “When Arran visits Hope House the care he receives is outstanding. We have always had a fantastic experience with Hope House and we are very lucky he lives in an area that is able to take advantage of the care and services there.

“I have done numerous bits of fundraising for the charity over the years, and it is my way of giving a little bit of something back. I’m really excited to be doing the Dark Run on Anglesey and can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The Dark Runs have raised many thousands for the charity over the years, helping it to support seriously ill local children and their families.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraiser, said: “The Dark Runs have always been a huge success for us, but as these are our first in-person events we have been able to hold for some time makes it that bit extra special.

“The Dark Runs do traditionally sell out, and ticket sales are going extremely well at the moment.

“Get your tickets today to make sure you can be involved in this super family friendly event and avoid being disappointed.”

There will be prizes for the best fancy dress on the night, and everyone who attends will receive a goodie bag, a glow stick and of course a limited-edition glow in the dark medal, sponsored by Kronospan and Schneider Electric.

“If you can’t make the night itself then we will still be holding a virtual Dark Run, so you can still sign up and be part of the fun, but on a route of your choice,” added Lynsey.

Registration for the event is £20 for adults and £5 for children and tickets are available at hopehouse.org.uk/darkrun.