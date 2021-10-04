Shrewsbury Heritage Railway Trust launch 2022 calendar

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust has launched its 2022 calendar featuring images from Shropshire’s railway history of stunning steam locomotives.

Val Woodvine of Claremont News with the 2022 calendar

The calendar is on sale at Claremont News, in Shrewsbury priced £5.

Philip Davies, Director of the Trust said: “The calendar is a limited edition and features some fabulous full-colour images by local photographers of steam locomotives in Shropshire, plus a special page featuring the Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Railway. People can treat themselves, a friend or relative to an attractive calendar brim-full of nostalgia!”

The calendar includes a special page featuring the Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Railway

The calendar is also available via mail order via cheque for £7.50p (this includes £2.50p postage and packing) payable to Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust to SRHT, 192A Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6AH – and including a return address).