Local photographers feature in Shropshire Charity Calendar

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s 2022 calendar, Shropshire Borders, features stunning photographs of the county taken by local people.

The images include scenes of the canals, meadows, meres and cottages in Shropshire whilst animal lovers are provided for with some outstanding pictures of donkeys, dogs, cats, lambs and even a dragonfly in all its exquisite detail.

The photographs are the winning entries in a fundraising competition organized by Age UK North Shropshire Supporters during lockdown.

The top three local prize winners were Ruth Elner, Fiona Evans and Kathryn Goddard.

The calendars retail at £5 and are available from the Age UK office in Shrewsbury, and a number of Ellesmere outlets. They will be on sale at St Oswald’s Church, Oswestry, and St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury, when the charity Christmas card shops open later in the year.

Anne Wignall, Chair of the group, said: “We hope that generous local supporters will consider buying the calendars for themselves, their friends or family – they will make great Christmas gifts!”

Profits will support the vital work of Age UK at what continues to be a challenging time for older people.