New youth music project launches in Oswestry

Shropshire-based charity, Qube, is inviting young people aged 11-19 living in Oswestry and the surrounding area to take part in a brand-new weekly Youth Music project.

Young musicians from Qube Youth Music Project at Hermon Chapel

Oswestry Youth Music Collective is offering local young people the opportunity to develop musical skills and build confidence through a programme of creative music workshops, working with industry professionals.

This initiative has been developed by Qube who have brought in James Hickman to be the Lead Musician, who says, “We are so pleased that Youth Music is giving us the opportunity to run this project for local young people. We are excited to be able to offer participants the chance to develop the skills needed to play as part of a group and to experiment with song-writing and recording.”

James Hickman was born in Shrewsbury has been performing live since the age of thirteen.

After music college, he travelled with his guitar to Ireland and then to Iceland where he co-formed the “Dan Cassidy Swing Quartet”. He then returned to England and began performing as a solo artist and formed the duo “Hickman and Quinn” and also joined the folk group “Uisecedwr” and worked with them for two years. James has been teaching music now for many years and many of his students have become accomplished musicians themselves. He enjoys teaching in a number of schools with Music Heroes and he leads the Music Heroes Songwriting Workshop. James now performs in the UK and Europe as part of “Hickman and Quinn”, “Dan Cassidy Swing Quartet” and “James Hickman and Dan Cassidy”.

James is joined in the project by youth leaders, Ian and Colleen Cruise-Taylor who have a wealth of experience in education and youth work and will provide pastoral support. Project Manager, Sarah Nelsey has worked in the music industry for over 20 years as a promoter and also as a stage manager, tour manager and booking agent.

James, Sarah, guest musicians and industry specialists will lead music sessions at Qube for 10 young participants from the local area. Although there is no charge to take part, those involved will need to book to a block of 10 sessions. In return, they can expect opportunities to take part in a wide variety of experimental music-making activities, across a range of genres, including voice and percussion workshops, improvisation and jamming, ‘open-mic’, song-writing and recording, band-building, stage-craft, event management, sound-system culture, mental health in music and more. Participants will also be offered the chance to gain their bronze-level Arts Award, a nationally recognised level 1 qualification.

Arts Engagement Officer, Sarah Nelsey is urging anyone who is interested to book a place and come along on Wednesday 22nd September at Qube, between 6.00 and 8.00pm.

She said: “You don’t need to have formal music training, just an interest in music and the music industry, a willingness to learn and the enthusiasm to have a go and make music with others. If this is you, then this is an opportunity not to be missed – I wish there had been a project like this when I was much younger.”

Due to the limited number of places available, you’re advised to phone or e-mail Qube to register your interest as soon as possible.

The regular sessions will take place at Qube, Oswald Road, Oswestry on Wednesday evenings from 6-8pm. For further information or to book please contact Qube on 01691 656882 or email info@qube-oca.org.uk.

Oswestry Youth Music Collective is supported by Youth Music and using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.



