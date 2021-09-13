Market Drayton fundraiser makes further donation to benefit Shropshire cancer patients

A Market Drayton fundraiser who has raised more than £12,000 for charity has donated another £900 to benefit Shropshire cancer patients.

Debbie Howlett and Lilly Bentley

Debbie Howlett has been a fundraiser for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund since being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. After undergoing treatment at the Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Debbie decided to host an afternoon tea at her home, and it has now become an annual event.

This year Debbie was helped by family friend Lilly Bentley, 9, who has now been given a Lingen Davies gold supporter award for helping.

Debbie said: “I had breast cancer in 2017 and once I finished my treatment I started fundraising, I have two ruby badges. I do something like this every year and about 60 people came along this year. It’s so nice to give something back, with the Cancer Centre I might not be here at all.”

Lilly said: “I just like helping Auntie Pats, it’s fun, and it’s nice to help people who need treatment.

“We had an afternoon tea party and there was a lot of cake and pastries, it was fabulous. We had a guess how many sweets are in the jar competition, bingo, a raffle, posters and a tombola,” she added.

To find out how you can support the area’s primary cancer charity visit the website www.lingendavies.co.uk