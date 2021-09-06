The changing face of Ironbridge

Ironbridge has changed dramatically since it was the beating, smoke-filled heart of the Industrial Revolution. Its landscape altered one step further on Friday as another structure, a 204-metre chimney, at Ironbridge Power Station was demolished.

The cooling towers pictured under construction in 1967, were demolished in 2019. Photo: Courtesy of National Power/Ironbridge Power Station

Once a buzzing hive of industry, Ironbridge is now a quaint, lush tourist destination.

It is a World Heritage Site flocked to by visitors from around the globe for its stunning scenery and who wish to learn more about the area’s vital role in the birth of Industry.

Last week’s demolition of the power station’s chimney marks the end of major demolition at the site, with the whole process set to be completed by the end of this year.

Rory Hunter, Estates, Facilities and Projects Director for Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust said, “It is bittersweet to see the demolition of the chimney at the landmark Ironbridge Power Station.

“The cooling towers and chimney have been icons on the landscape of Ironbridge as we have known it for so many years and have, personally, marked my arrival into the Gorge since childhood. But Ironbridge has always been a place which has not only embraced, but provided the catalyst for change.

“Though Ironbridge was such a key part of the Industrial Revolution, the town has also had a hand in the technology which is helping to combat climate change, with the first electric car being designed and built by Thomas Parker – who was born in Ironbridge – back in 1884.

“Hopefully, any agreed new development on the site replaces the removed industrial landmark with one that is more environmentally conscious and that minimises the impact on the outstanding universal value of the World Heritage Site.”