Shropshire artist paints mural in new Shrewsbury yoga studio

A new mural by Shropshire artist Matt Sewell has been unveiled at a yoga studio in Belle Vue, Shrewsbury, in celebration of National Yoga Month this September.

Jenna Blair with Matt Sewell’s mural, which marks National Yoga Month this September

The internationally renowned Shrewsbury-based artist, illustrator and author, who is known best for his depiction of birds, has painted a bright mural in his trademark pop-art style work at Jenna Blair Yoga, a new studio located in Belle Vue.

The bold mural depicts a peacock rising from a lotus flower – stemming from yogic philosophy, the lotus flower symbolises growth, change and new beginnings; the peacock represents love.

Yoga studio owner Jenna Blair said: “We are so delighted to have Matt’s beautiful artwork in our little yoga space in Shrewsbury. He’s a legendary artist who I have always been inspired by so to have his work feature in our yoga studio is wonderful. It will be a joy to teach and practice yoga with the mural at the centre of our yoga space.

“The studio has only been open since May and was a project born out my love for yoga. We converted the building from a dilapidated office into a special space for yoga and holistic therapies, and Matt’s mural is now the icing on the cake for us.

“What better way to celebrate National Yoga Month than to welcome Matt’s artwork”, continued Jenna, “the awareness month is a chance for us to all be inspired by, and celebrate the amazing benefits of the ancient practice of yoga, and I hope to welcome as many people as possible this September and beyond. Yoga has been life changing for me in so many ways and through the gentle classes I teach at the studio I want others of all ages to have access to the amazing benefits too.”

Artist Matt Sewell said: “It’s been a pleasure to bring my artwork to this amazing new studio that is a part of my own community. I hope it’s enjoyed by all those that visit and practice here.”