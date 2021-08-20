19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 20, 2021

Local arts charity exhibits young, talented artist

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A young artist and musician is exhibiting some of his art at The Hive, an arts charity located in Shrewsbury town centre.

Art work by Genesis Brown is being exhibited at The Hive in Shrewsbury

Diagnosed with autism aged two years and 9 months Genesis Brown, now aged 9, first expressed himself artistically through singing tunes from adverts from TV which progressed to playing piano when he was three.

Aged five and half he started sketching nature scenes, especially blossoms found on fruit trees. This would lead to drawings and paintings of SpongeBob SquarePants of which he’s created over 100 to date! This year Genesis has worked on his 1st self-portrait and art is an important way for him to express himself; ‘Painting is something emotional – happy or sad – drawing all those faces suits me.’ 

Genesis has already amassed a number of creative achievements including his first professional performance at Harrow Arts centre, an exhibition in Harrow Lockdown Arts, Disability Arts Festival, and Arts Depot.

Project Administrator for The Hive, Tom Hayes explains the significance of Genesis’s work:

“We are extremely proud to give young artists such as Genesis a platform to share their creativity. His art showcases a love and enthusiasm for painting and provides an important example that art is for everyone. Every age and every ability. The Hive is excited to part of Genesis’ creative journey and we can’t to see what he will create next.”

The Hive Gallery is open Monday-Friday 10am-4.30pm. Genesis Brown’s art will be exhibited until 30th August. To follow him on Instagram search Geneisbrownmusic.

