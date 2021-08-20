19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 20, 2021

Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming to RAF Museum Cosford

By Shropshire Live

ITV’s hit antiques show presented by David Dickinson is looking for local people to cash in their antiques at the RAF Museum Cosford on 4 September 2021.

Dickinson’s Real Deal is heading to RAF Museum Cosford

Why let your antiques collect dust in the attic when you can sell them for cash? Take money on the spot from a dealer OR if you think your item is worth more….take a gamble at auction!

Dickinson’s Real Deal is currently one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and is regularly watched by over a million people. Back for a Seventeenth series, David Dickinson and the dealers are travelling around the country looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public!

The Team at Real Deal HQ have been working tirelessly to make sure that this isn’t just the most dazzling tour yet, but COVID safe too! Following all the latest Government guidance and regulations they will make sure that all attendees safety is looked after.

As usual David Dickinson will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash OR gamble at auction. But the final decision lies with our contributors and it’s up to them to decide which option is the REAL DEAL!

David Dickinson said: “It’s great to bring the show to Cosford, come along and get the Real Deal!”

Free Tickets

If you want to sell your goods, but only for the right price, David and the dealers are going to be at RAF Museum Cosford on Saturday 4 September 2021 between 8am and 5pm.

Book your free ticket to ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal at the RAF Museum Cosford on Saturday 4 September.

