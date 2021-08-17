Charity podcast event to take place in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

Pod Aid, a brand new 24-hour charity podcast event, is to take place this September in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Hosted by Alex Whiteley – founder of The Shrewsbury Biscuit Podcast, a podcast dedicated to celebrating the businesses, charities, and residents of Shrewsbury – Pod Aid will start at 9am on Wednesday 29 September and will stream live on Pod Aid’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel until 9am the next morning, Thursday 30 September.

Pod Aid is fundraising for Lingen Davies, a local charity committed to supporting cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales, to help buy specialist equipment and aid those living with cancer in the local area.

Confirmed guest speakers for the event, which is sponsored by local marketing agencies Reech Media and The Web Orchard, include representatives from Lingen Davies, Reech, Climbing Out, Shropshire Festivals, Smash Life, International Podcast Day and USUK, plus Charlie Adlard, Eddie Pence, Mayor Dean and Adam Purnell.

Speaking about the event, Alex Whiteley said:

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Reech Media and The Web Orchard to introduce a new and exciting fundraising event this September to raise money for Lingen Davies, a worthy local charity. The idea behind Pod Aid is to challenge content creators to do good for their local community and raise money for a fantastic cause. As we begin our countdown, we’re super excited to confirm guests and encourage anyone and everyone to please donate what they can through our official JustGiving page.”

On behalf of Lingen Davies, Anna Williams, Communications and Fundraising Officer said:

“We are delighted that Alex and his team have chosen to support Lingen Davies Cancer Fund with the inaugural Pod Aid event. It’s going to be a fabulous 24 hours of entertainment and a great opportunity to highlight the work of the charity. Every penny raised will go straight back to supporting people in our community from Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales who are going through cancer treatment, or living with cancer.”

Zoe Bates, Client Services Director at Reech said:

“We’re really excited to have created a brand and a strategic social media presence for Pod Aid’s first-ever event. As a community-focused marketing agency, we’re always proud to be involved in local projects.

“With Pod Aid supporting one of our clients, Lingen Davies, we knew that this would be a fantastic opportunity to raise both awareness and donations for a charity that is working harder than ever before as a result of the pandemic.”



To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/podaid