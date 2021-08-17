Charity jail event raises £30,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Twenty-two ‘inmates’ were recently incarcerated for office-based crimes against their co-workers, all in the name of charity. The Jail or Bail event raised more than £30,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity during its 30th anniversary year.

The entrance to the former Dana Prison

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity collaborated with HM Prison Shrewsbury and invited employees of corporate supporters and Midlands businesses to sign up their CEOs and senior managers to a Jail or Bail event. Each ‘inmate’ had a £600 goal to fundraise in order to raise their bail and be released after a night in the clink.

Shrewsbury Prison, known as ‘The Dana’ saw 22 inmates subjected to a range of punishments varying from a dip in the baked beans pool, waxing treatments from local salon, The House of Beauty, and a spooky ghost tour.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity says that all inmates met their jail terms and were released the following day, having raised in excess of £30,000 as a group. The bail total is enough to fund 32 of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s daily lifesaving missions. Ten air ambulance missions and 22 in its critical care cars.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said:

“As a charity founded 30 years ago within the communities we serve, we always look to hold events and activities for our supporters to get involved with. Our Jail or Bail was a lot of fun and helped raised funds for our vitally important service.”

Supporters in Shropshire whose employees took part in the event included Aico, Affinity Care Services, Ellesmere Primary School, Framexpress, Morris Property, Reconomy and Shrewsbury Academy.