18.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 12, 2021

Good Grief Café returns to in person meetings to support bereaved families

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Ludlow-based group for bereaved families to support each other following the loss of loved ones has re-united in person for the first time following the end of Covid restrictions.

Janna with visitors at Good Greif Cafe
Janna with visitors at Good Greif Cafe

Led by Ludlow solicitor Janna Vigar, Hands Together Ludlow’s The Good Grief Café had been helping dozens of people locally by holding online Zoom meetings since the last lockdown started in January.

It has now held its first in person meeting at Ludlow’s Granary Café in Portcullis Lane.

- Advertisement -

Janna, a partner at mfg Solicitors and trustee for Hands Together Ludlow, is now urging people to take up the offer of friendship and support.

Janna, a probate specialist based at mfg’s Corve Street offices in Ludlow, said: “So many families have lost loved ones, whilst others found they were unable to be with friends and relatives in the final days because of the lockdown.

“For those already grieving, this period has made bereavement even harder than it already was. That’s why friendship, support and a listening ear are so incredibly important.

“We have been meeting online so that support has been as available as it could have been, but there is absolutely nothing to compare to being there in person, face to face. Our first meeting was the moment a huge weight lifted for many of our friends, but it’s important to build on that and for everyone who needs the help the Good Grief Café offers to come along and see us.”

The Good Grief Café started in September 2018 and is run by Janna in conjunction with the charity Hands Together Ludlow. The next meeting  will be on September 1st at 3.45pm.

For more information please visit Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thegoodgriefcafeludlow/ or https://handstogetherludlow.org.uk/

Features sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP