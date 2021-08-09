Shropshire network launched to support charity trustees

Charities across Shropshire are being invited to join a new network specifically designed to help and support trustees and potential new trustees.

Quatt Village Hall’s Annette Nichols (chair) Mark Cooley (committee member), Steph Hinton (secretary), Jackie Cooley (committee member) and volunteer Nett Leach with an award for Most Welcoming Village Hall in 2017

The network is being launched by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) as part of their membership service and will include the opportunity to attend events and training courses, as well as meet other local organisations to share ideas and support.

Upcoming topics of discussion will include how to attract younger people to join a Board, how to survive a crisis and running a charity on a very small income.

- Advertisement -

The first of the Trustees Network events is taking place at 10.30am, Friday 20 August on Zoom with Steph Hinton, secretary of Quatt Village Hall, Bridgnorth, who will be talking about the importance of drive and enthusiasm in keeping small charities afloat.

“Enthusiasm is contagious,” says Steph. “So as a trustee, it’s great to spend time with people who fill you with energy and inspire you. We have an enthusiastic group of committee members and volunteers at Quatt Village Hall and we hope this enthusiasm makes people think ‘’that looks fun and rewarding, I want to join in too’.”

Julia Baron, CEO of Shropshire RCC, said: “It’s a hard fact of life that most of Shropshire’s community groups and voluntary organisations – and there are well over 2,000 of them – run on a very low income.

“Many have no paid staff at all and are entirely reliant on volunteers. Understandably, such organisations often struggle to understand and keep up with changes that need to be met to operate within the law.

“So we’ve decided to set up a new Charity Trustees Network to help and support in a whole variety of ways.

“This network will also be especially beneficial to those people who are currently toying with the idea of becoming a charity trustee but need to know more about what’s involved before making a decision.”

Julia added: “It can be a wonderful thing to be a charity trustee. It’ not only a fantastic opportunity to ‘give something back’ but it also offers you a wealth of personal benefits.”

For more information on the August Charity Trustee Network event, including how to register a place, please visit the Eventbrite page here: shropshirectn.eventbrite.co.uk

Access to the Charity Trustees Network Event is available exclusively through Shropshire RCC’s membership service. For more details on membership and the Charity Trustees Network, contact Phil Gillam via Philip.Gillam@shropshire-rcc.org.uk or call 01743 342172.