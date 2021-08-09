New shopping events for Shropshire charity

A Shropshire charity is running pop-up sales events in a bid to bounce back from lockdown.

More than 5,000 items all with a £2 price-tag will be on sale at Brookside

Severn Hospice’s stock rooms have been bursting at the seams with clothes donations as high streets slowly come back to life and customers return to old shopping habits.

So, it is holding its first ever one-day sales event at Brookside Community Centre, Telford on August 21 – with every item priced at £2 – as a way to offer bargains to its supporters.

Hospice Head of Retail Ross Henderson said: “We are so lucky to have such generous supporters giving us all this fundraising stock. All stock donations help raise money for us and it’s much better to go directly to customers than to the wholesale trade.”

The Brookside event will be the first of four planned by the hospice, which is making up fundraising ground after successive lockdowns meant its shops had to close, events were cancelled, and supporters had to stay home.

More than 5,000 items all with a £2 price-tag will be on sale at Brookside. There will be rails of women’s, children’s and men’s clothing plus shoes, bags, scarves and jewellery. Future events will include kilo sales – where shoppers buy bags of bargains by weight.

“We are really excited by this,” said Ross. “We have been thinking of how best to make the most of all those lockdown wardrobe clear-outs.

“People are coming back to the high street, and we thought a community event could really help keep things moving. We think there’s a real appetite for this type of thing, not just because of the bargains you can pick up but because it’s supporting a great community cause,” he said.

“Our customers will be doing something great for us and doing their bit for the environment while reusing tons of items.

“These events will appeal to savvy shoppers and those with a keen eye for fashion – they really do offer the opportunity to get your hands on some fantastic items. We can’t wait for doors to open,” he said.

Future events will be held at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury, September 25 – kilo sale; Memorial Hall, Oswestry, October 23 – kilo sale and Park Lane Centre, Woodside, Telford, November 20 – £2 sale.

To find out more about the events, details will be posted the charity’s Facebook pages. Entrance is free to each event.