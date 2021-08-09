18.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 9, 2021

Marathon runner aids Shropshire charity

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The son of a Shropshire wheelchair user is to take part in his first marathon to raise money for a charity that supports people with life-changing illness or injury.

Marathon runner Tom Watkin with his father Marcus
Marathon runner Tom Watkin with his father Marcus

Tom Watkin’s father Marcus Watkin from Shrewsbury was left paralysed and in a coma in 2002 when his motorcycle was hit by a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road. Tom and his brother George were just 8 and 5-years-old.

Marcus is a leading fund raiser for the West Midlands Air Ambulance but also spent 14 years as a trustee of the Ethos charity which helps wheelchair users achieve an independent life.  The registered charity runs three bungalows in Oswestry which provide adapted accommodation and support for people with life changing injury or illness as well as help to find a new permanent home to suit each client’s needs.

- Advertisement -

Tom, 27, who works as an acoustic consultant in Leeds, is tackling the Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon on October 17.

“Fundraising for Ethos is a token of appreciation for the hard work that so many have put in. Ethos is such an important organisation but is often overlooked so I felt I wanted to do my little bit to help,” said Tom.

He first started running when he was working for four years in China as an English language teacher. His first 10k run was on the Great Wall of China and it sparked a love for the sport.

“I did the David Goggins 4 X 4 X 48 last year which is basically an ultra-marathon spread over two days.  It was a real challenge, but I raised over £1,000 for the air ambulance.

“After that I was determined to do my first marathon as soon as I could and raise money for other organisations that help others in the same situation as my dad,” said Tom.

He explained that his family had received huge support after his father’s accident and had helped the family get through a very difficult time.

“My mother Ann was a rock. She slept at my dad’s bedside in hospital until he came out of his coma. I have a massive respect for both my parents and take a lot of my inspiration from them,” he said.

Tom has already started his training for the Yorkshire marathon combining his running with kick boxing and weight training. He aims to complete the marathon in under four hours and raise as much money as possible for Ethos. And he already has his eye on the next target.

“I want to complete an official ultra marathon before my next birthday – possibly an off-road trail race,” he said

Anyone who would like to support Tom’s marathon run can donate via the Ethos PayPal Giving page, contact Tom directly via Instagram at @tommy_wok or contact Ethos at info@ethosgroup.co.uk.

Features sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP