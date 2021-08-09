Little Woodbatch Market Garden to host Seed Swap day

Little Woodbatch Market Garden in Bishops Castle is launching its Seed Bank and inaugural Seed Swap day on Saturday 14 August from 12 noon to 2pm.

Daphne Du Cros

The seed bank is an initiative of the BC Sustainability Working Group & ‘Going Wild in BC’, both initiatives under the umbrella of the BC Community Partnership.

The seedbank had four aims. To share knowledge of seed saving, growing and seed sovereignty and to foster community food security through inclusive access to open-pollinated seed. To support the species genetic diversity of seed stock outside of corporate ownership and to build community food security and resilience in the face of climate change and food system shocks.

The seeds are stored at Little Woodbatch and can be accessed by the community. At this early stage, they are seeking donations of seed donations for fruits, vegetables, flowers, wildflowers, grains and pulses. They will accept open-pollinated varieties of seed (Non-F1 Hybrids and Non-GMO seed).

If you’re interested in donating or finding out which seeds are available you can get in touch with the founder Daphne Du Cros on daphne@littlewoodbatch.co.uk

You can also get involved in the project as a Seed Guardian to share your knowledge, skills or time.

Location

You can find Little Woodbatch Market Garden on Woodbatch Road, SY9 5JT. Some parking is available, or the location is accessible via the public footpath.