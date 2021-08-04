Fundraisers asked to step up and go the extra mile for Severn Hospice

Fundraisers are being asked to step up and go the extra mile for Severn Hospice by putting themselves in the virtual shoes of its nurses.

Debbie, a day services nurse at Severn Hospice, walks around 300,000 steps in the month whilst delivering specialist care

The free event, which will take place throughout September, challenges people to take 300,000 steps in the month – about the same number a hospice nurse would walk while delivering specialist care on a ward.

Jess Druce, from the charity, said: “We can’t be there for families in need without fundraisers being virtually by our side so this new Walk in Our Shoes event is a way they can be there with us each day in September.

“We know how competitive people can be with themselves regarding their daily steps target so we thought this would add a bit of fundraising fun with everyone having the whole of September to complete the challenge,” said Jess.

Each day, a nurse working on one of Severn Hospice’s wards takes more than 12,000 steps while delivering outstanding care to patients with incurable illnesses and its Outreach and Hospice at Home teams drive thousands of miles each year to care for the four out of five patients who are at home.

Jess added: “There are no rules – anyone taking part could do the recommended 10,000 steps a day or they could try and do more over the course of the weekends. It really is up to them. They could walk as a team, with a group of friends, on their own or with the dog – it all counts.

“And if they raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship, they receive a bespoke Severn Hospice medal, and we all know everyone loves a medal. And it’s easy to sign up, all the information you need is on our website at www.severnhospice.org.uk/inourshoes.”

Clare Gregory, matron at Severn Hospice said: “People say to me ‘I don’t know how you do your job’ but it is full of joy and each day is different. People may think that a hospice is a sad and depressing place, but it really isn’t, and it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We see great kindness here and each of our patients mean so much to us. We are humbled we can be there for them.”

Severn Hospice provides care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales and has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on care.

Because of the pandemic, the charity has been forced to cancel for the second year running its flagship summer events programme, the Colour Run and Dragon Boat Festival.

Jess added: “Our events are always a success and while we haven’t been able to hold our annual fundraisers because of the pandemic, we hope we can inspire everyone to take part in this event – get behind us, step up and show us just how much they care.”

To learn more about the work at Severn Hospice, go to www.severnhospice.org.uk