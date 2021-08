Shropshire author launches second children’s book

A Shropshire author has released his second book for children – continuing the exciting adventures of Barley the dog and his nephew Basil in the beautiful county countryside.

Author Roy Bradshaw

Barley’s Biscuit: Ironbridge Gorge, A Paddle and the Golden Glow is the latest in what author Roy Bradshaw hopes will be a series of 12 books and follows the first release, Barley’s Biscuit: Broseley, Benthall Edge (Pattern’s Rock Quarry), written and released during lockdown.

Roy, from Madeley, is a teacher at Madeley Academy and took the inspiration for his Barley’s Biscuit series from his good friend Mick, his two Collies and their long walks around Shropshire.

Both books, illustrated by Toni Sian Williams, have been uploaded to Amazon and are also available through the Nielsen Book database. Roy wants to follow up the release of his new book with book-signing dates and school readings and is keen to hear from anyone wishing to host an event.

“Barley is back and he’s still absolutely crazy about biscuits,” said Roy.

“The new book is set in the Ironbridge Gorge and features some more wonderful adventures for Barley and Basil.

“People have been asking when the next book was coming out for a while now and it’s great to say that it’s now available – I hope people will take as much pleasure from reading it as I did from writing it.

“I’ve lived in Shropshire for about 30 years now, it’s a beautiful county and I always thought it would provide a wonderful backdrop for a book or series of books.

“My friend Mick has two Collies called Barley, who’s mad about biscuits, and Basil and I used to listen to the stories he would tell about taking them on big long walks around various parts of Shropshire. I then got the idea of putting them together as children’s stories.

“I set out with the aim of writing two Barley’s Biscuit books and in the hope of completing a series of 12. I’ve enough material to write the other 10.

“They would all be set in beauty spots in and around Shropshire – all different stories but on a similar theme and all in the Barley’s Biscuit series.”

Roy has previously written some self-published novels for adults but said that was mainly for fun and as a way of honing his creative writing skills. He has worked as an engineer and as a teacher in primary, secondary and special educational needs schools.

“Being a teacher has helped me broaden my experience and build on the joys that a good adventure story brings to the young . . . and not so young,” he added. “I want to target schools and make my Barley’s Biscuit books easily available for children to enjoy.

“They are published through YouCaxton Publications, uploaded on Amazon, available through the Nielsen Book database and I will also be putting them out locally to pubs, shops and museums. I am also keen to take part in school readings and book-signings and have two dates already lined up for next week.

“I will be at the Black Swan, Jackfield, on Thursday, August 5th from noon and at the Brewery Inn, Coalport, the following day starting at 10am. If anyone would like to host a book-signing or reading, they can email roy.bradshaw456@outlook.com or call me on 07874 706780.”

Barley’s Biscuit: Ironbridge Gorge, A Paddle and the Golden Glow is available from Amazon.