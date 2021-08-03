Call for more volunteers at Hope House Children’s Hospice’s Ludlow shop

Vital volunteers are needed at Hope House Children’s Hospice shop in Ludlow, with the shop appealing for anyone interested to come forward.

Shop manager Emma Gibson and volunteer Carole Atack outside the Ludlow store

The shop on King Street in the town centre needs people to work in a variety of roles, from being on the tills, to filling up stock on the shop floor and receiving donations as they come in.

The shop’s manager Emma Gibson is appealing for people in Ludlow and the surrounding areas to join the team and start making a difference in their community.

“Volunteers are absolutely essential to our shops, not only in terms of helping with our day-to-day running, but also in creating our lovely family atmosphere,” says Emma.

“It’s not all work and no play when you volunteer with us, it’s also a great chance to socialise and meet new people, while at the same time playing a huge part in supporting seriously ill local children and their families.

“If you’re interested then please do pop into our shop and come and say hello.”

Carole Atack has been volunteering at the shop for the last six years since retiring as a speech and language therapist with the NHS.

“When I retired, I really wanted to give something back to the community,” says Carole, 69. “My background in working for children drew me to Hope House and joining the team here.

“I’m so glad I made that decision, it’s a lovely place to come and volunteer and I am here a couple of days a week.

“It’s great to see friendly faces every week, have a chat, and contribute to such an amazing cause.”

If you’re interested in volunteering at the Hope House Children’s Hospice shop in Ludlow then please either pop in and speak to Emma or a member of the team, call the shop on 01584 879 007 or visit hopehouse.org.uk/volunteer