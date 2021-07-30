15.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 30, 2021

Family of barn owls check in to Shropshire holiday cottage

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Guests checking in at a holiday cottage near Bridgnorth are not the only new arrivals this summer.

Ranger Sophie Bloor holding one of the young owls
Ranger Sophie Bloor holding one of the young owls

A nest box at a National Trust holiday cottage on the Dudmaston Estate, is now home to two young barn owls, just a year after it was installed.  

Volunteers from the Shropshire Barn Owl Group said they were encouraged to see the box had attracted a pair of breeding owls in its first season.

- Advertisement -

Barns owls have been nesting in this area for years, says Peter Carty, Countryside Manager for the National Trust.

When the derelict barn was repurposed and renovated into holiday accommodation two years ago, plans were put in place to provide the owls with somewhere to raise their young.   

John and Wendy Lightfoot, local owl specialists and members of the Shropshire Barn Owl group, have been visiting the young owls to record their progress.

John said: “After weighing and measuring the owls, I’m pleased to say they’re both happy and healthy. I checked the feathers underneath each of their wings to determine their sex – black flecks in their white feathers identified them both as female. Males have white feathers without any other markings. I’d say it won’t be many weeks before this pair fledge and explore the big wide world beyond the nest box.”

Assistant National Trust Ranger Sophie Bloor met John and other members from the group to get a closer look at the birds.

She said: “It was an absolute privilege to see these amazing creatures up close. John handled both owls with such precision and care. At 50 days old, the chicks were big enough to be ringed. Each ringcontains a unique number which means the owls can be identified when they’ve flown the nest. And so, despite all their baby fluff, the chicks are quickly growing up and out of the nest box. Fingers crossed for some more new arrivals next spring.”

Features sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP