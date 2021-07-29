13.9 C
Local supporter to create a ‘Garden of Hope’ at The Princess Royal Hospital

A local woman is asking for support to create a ‘Garden of Hope’ at The Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

Local charity supporter, Julie Ward, is aiming to design a Garden of Hope at the entrance to the PRH hospital. The garden will offer a perspective of hope for the future as people approach the hospital.

Julie said: “For several years I had planned on creating a thank you to the Princess Royal Hospital. In 2018 I brought 10 ducks to Telford for ‘Let’s Go Quackers’ – an art trail bringing communities together and thousands of smiles to the Borough – and I gifted a ‘Let’s Go Quackers’ piece of artwork to the children’s ward, but I knew I wanted to do more than this.

“I am now asking for the public to come together to fundraise for this symbol of our continuous hope, which will include a garden area to sit and reflect, to remember and look to the future.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at SaTH, said “We are grateful to Julie and her ambitious plans to fundraise and install the Garden of Hope. The public have been overwhelmingly supportive throughout the pandemic, and we are delighted at the offer of a publicly-funded reminder of this support, as well as the opportunity to create a new area for patients and staff to take a break.”

The tetrahedron design will be constructed from steel and will rise to over five metres tall. The apex will feature butterflies – a symbol of metamorphosis, rebirth and resurrection. At its centre there will be a DNA-style structure, symbolically encapsulating the meaning of life, and it will include colourful icons of the COVID-19 pandemic such as rainbows and hearts.  

With the support of SaTH Charity, the community, Adrian Reynolds (designer and metalsmith), and Julie’s drive to deliver, everyone is hoping to make this project a reality.

A model of the proposed design is available to view at PRH. You can find it at the Response Volunteers’ desk which is just past the main entrance to the hospital.

Would you like to help?

This gift from the community to the NHS and PRH to say thank you is estimated to cost £25,000. It will be a tribute to the doctors, nurses and support staff. Julie would love to hear from you if you have any fundraising ideas, or if you or your company could offer goods or services to help. If you would like to talk to Julie about donating goods or services you can email pinksparklyjulie@gmail.com.

Donations can be made to SaTH Charity using the reference “PRH Sculpture (ST225R)”

Account name: Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust Reg. Charity. Bank: Bank of Scotland PLC. Sort code: 16-31-23. Account number: 11853831.

