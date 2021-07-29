Local events company collaboration with charity deemed a success

A local company who organise sporting events have helped The Movement Centre raise over £5000.

The organisation, which helps children reach their full potential, was chosen as a charity partner for three events organised by Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sporting Events.

Curtis, Fundraising and Marketing officer from The Movement Centre said: “We were delighted to be chosen by Adrenaline Sporting Events to be the charity partner of two cycle rides and the running festival. We were kindly given free charity places, so that our supporters could get involved, and we were overwhelmed with the amount raised over the three events. We are looking forward to working with Adrenaline Sporting events moving forward and can’t wait for 2022 events.”

The funds, raised by supporters of The Movement Centre, plus a kind donation from the profits from the three events, will go towards supporting children and their families and help the charity provide life-changing therapy.

2022 looking good

Alan Lewis, Director at Adrenaline Sporting Events said: “It’s been an enjoyable experience working with Curtis and the team and I’m thrilled with the way the events and fundraising have gone. 2022 is already looking good and I look forward to building on this year’s success.”

All three events were supported by local companies, including Aico, Kronospan, FIX Auto Oswestry/Wrexham, Stonehouse Brewery, Henstone Distillery, Now Group, CYC Fitness, Shropshire Galvanize, Perspective Wealth Management, media partner Shropshire Live, Furrows, Town and Country, DMC and Mule Cycles with a lot of the staff getting involved, through volunteering as marshals, running and cycling.

Both organisations are now really excited to move forward with these events in 2022, and entries for Midnight Ride, Pedal Pushers and Brynkinalt Running Festival are all open now.