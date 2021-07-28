Shrewsbury-based charity Omega launches new fundraising idea

Shrewsbury-based national charity Omega has launched a new fundraising idea to support their valuable work in the community, and to encourage people to have some safe, post lockdown fun!

Omega Grant Fundraiser Anna Atkins preparing for the River Severn Challenge’

Dawn Gaze, Omega Community Fundraiser and a keen runner said: “The River Severn Challenge is an exciting, virtual challenge suitable for all the family. With the River on our doorstep it was an inspiration to us! This is next event in a series of outdoor challenges to encourage people to get fit and spend more time together. With lockdown lifting, it felt like the perfect opportunity to come up with a way of encouraging us all to get out more and help us raise much needed funds for Omega. We really need your help, this is a fairly tough challenge, but you can take your time and when you’re done you’ll get an Omega limited edition 2021 River Severn Challenge event medal.”

Omega Grant Fundraiser Anna Atkins said: “I’m really excited about the River Severn challenge. It’s great that you can do it in so many different ways and you can take your time. I normally love running but I’m taking a bit of a break after I injured my foot so I will start off by cycling around town as much as I can. Hopefully I will be back to running soon though, and I can add some running miles in later on.”

- Advertisement -

Participants will need to cover the equivalent length of the River Severn using any type of exercise that people choose and a total of 220 miles needs to be accumulated using anything that is measurable. It could be walking, running, cycling, swimming as long as you cover the entire 220 miles you log your achievement automatically using our distance monitoring app linked to Strava or Garmin or by entering distances manually.

You complete the challenge at your own pace, which takes the pressure off! Little and often works too. Even short distances can be logged and counted towards your target, so your dog walk or bike ride to work can all count. It might surprise you how quickly you will achieve this!

Omega is asking for a minimum donation of only £15 per person to enter (but please give more if you seek sponsorship) If you want to get involved email developmentsupport@omega.uk.net or visit the Omega website to sign up and to receive further details.

If you feel motivated to raise more for our clients in crisis whilst completing the challenge, you could set up your own JustGiving fundraising page and ask family, friends and colleagues to sponsor you on your challenge. Sadly, some Omega clients and supporters are unable to take part. If you want to get out and about on behalf of an Omega client and would be willing to take the odd photo to share with them please get in touch and they will find you a 2021 Challenge buddy who will get also get a medal when you complete it.

Please contact Dawn Gaze on 01743 245088 for more information. Dawn would also be interested to hear from you if you would like to help sponsor the event.