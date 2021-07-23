23.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 23, 2021

Local charity Climbing Out to hold fundraising hike

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire based charity, Climbing Out, are calling for people to take part in their annual fundraising hike. The event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and this year’s hike has been dubbed the Climbing Out Snowdonia Challenge.

Participants of a previous fundraising hike at Snowdon
Participants of a previous fundraising hike at Snowdon

The hike is taking place on October 9 in North Wales. Participants can choose to climb between 1 and 4 of Snowdonia’s iconic mountains on the day. Every walker will be tasked with raising a minimum of £100 for the charity.

Climbing Out, which operates out of Shropshire, helps people across the UK. The charity works with people aged 18 years and over who have been through a life-changing injury, illness, or trauma to rebuild their confidence, self-esteem, and motivation. Their programmes combine outdoor activities with mental resilience and personal development coaching.

- Advertisement -

Previous fundraising hikes have included climbing Snowdon twice, the Yorkshire Three Peaks, and the Peak District Challenge.

Kelda Wood founded Climbing Out in 2010. Eight years earlier a freak accident left her with an irreparable leg injury that had a huge impact on her life and ended her dreams of becoming an Olympic horse rider. After rebuilding her confidence, Kelda changed her focus and eventually retrained as an outdoor instructor. In 2010 she launched Climbing Out to help people who have been through life changing injury, illness, or trauma. She has since made it her mission to inspire and motivate others, from her solo row across the Atlantic in 2018 to this year taking on three triathlons despite not being able to run, swim well or ride a standard bike.

She said: “Our annual hike is a fun, sociable day out. We have easy, moderate, and challenging routes to choose from, so there’ll be something for everyone, whatever your level of fitness!

“It is great to bring supporters and willing adventurers together for the challenge which raises vital funds to support the work we do.  

“Registration for the hike will be closing at the end of August to allow us time to plan and prepare for a fantastic weekend, so please get your registration forms in ASAP. We really hope as many people as possible will join us!”

For an information sheet and registration form contact Jo Pembroke from Climbing Out on admin@climbingout.org.uk.

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP