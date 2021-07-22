29 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 22, 2021

Shropshire man to cycle Welsh coastline for children’s hospices

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man is challenging himself to cycle the length of the Welsh coastline to support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Kenny Hamer is challenging himself to cycle the length of the Welsh coastline to support Hope House
Kenny Hamer, 43, from Shrewsbury, has created a 543-mile route, which will see him start his ride in Chester on July 30 and finish in Chepstow.  

He will be aiming to ride the distance, which is the more than the equivalent of cycling from Shrewsbury to London three times, in eight consecutive legs. 

“The work Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith do in our community is absolutely amazing,” said Kenny.  “I’ve always enjoyed helping the charity and from a personal point of view it’s been important to me to support the cause – it’s me doing my bit so those seriously ill children and their families that need the support can get it.” 

Kenny has supported the charity in a number of ways, from volunteering to marshal events to taking part in the last years Dark Run, the Midsummer Walk and last year’s Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge.  

“This route will be a challenge, it’s a lot of miles to do over the course of a week,” he said. “But knowing the reason you are doing it really pushes you on.” 

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “We are hugely grateful to Kenny for his continued support. This is a massive challenge for him and we wish him luck.” 

If you would like to donate to Kenny’s Just Giving Page then you can do at justgiving.com/fundraising/kenny-hamer1. 

“If you have been inspired by Kenny then you can sign up to this year’s Cycle 100 Miles in August event and take on 100 miles your way, be it one day or spread over the month, to support seriously ill local children and their families,” added Bekki. 

Visit hopehouse.org.uk/cycle100 to sign up for the Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge.

