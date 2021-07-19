19.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 19, 2021

Local cycle training organisation secures funding to train new instructors

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A local cycle training organisation have recently secured funding to train up to four new cycling instructors and are calling for engaging and enthusiastic individuals to get in touch.

Bikeability is designed to encourage safe and confident cycling for children and adults through a range of modules aimed at various ages and abilities
Learn Cycling are the registered provider of Bikeability cycle training for Shropshire Council, currently training around 4,000 riders per year.  As the improved and updated version of the traditional cycling proficiency programme, Bikeability is designed to encourage safe and confident cycling for children and adults through a range of modules aimed at various ages and abilities.  Professional instructors undertake national standards training to deliver courses to groups and individuals, usually in a school setting.

Twelve instructors already work with Learn Cycling and, with new instructor training scheduled for the end of August, Director Sam Cartlidge hopes to increase that number in time for the new school year.

Sam says, “We are excited to offer fully-funded instructor training for four individuals this year and would like to hear from anybody who enjoys working with young people and has an interest in cycling and active travel. 

“Becoming a cycling instructor requires strong communication skills and an attitude of responsibility and awareness, but is also hugely enjoyable and rewarding.  Many of the instructors working with Learn Cycling have been doing so for a number of years and we look forward to increasing our provision in the future as more instructors become qualified.”

The Bikeability instructor training course takes place at Shrewsbury Sports Village from 31st August – 3rd September. The course combines practical and theory based-learning and involves some online tasks. Once qualified, instructors will be able to deliver training on a self-employed basis for Learn Cycling. 

To find out more, contact admin@learncycling.com, attaching a CV and covering letter if you would like to be considered for a fully-funded place.

