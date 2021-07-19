Derwen College staff take on charity climb up Snowdon

A team of 50 staff from Derwen College, near Oswestry, are signed up to face a challenging charity climb up Snowdon.

Some of the intrepid Derwen College Snowdon Challenge team gear up for the big event on 20 July

The group of intrepid walkers are walking nine miles up Wales’ highest mountain on 20 July to raise money for Derwen College Charity.

The challenge was originally planned for April 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Most of the original team are back on board, with extra recruits bringing the total number of walkers up to 50.

The walk up the 3,500 foot mountain, taking the popular Llanberis Path, is expected to take around six hours. It is hoped that walkers will reach the summit to celebrate their achievement together. For many of the College walkers, it will be their first time up Snowdon.

The money raised will support students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) towards their aspirations, helping to develop their work and independence skills. Some of the money will go towards the college’s Agnes Hunt Village Project, raising money to refurbish the life-changing village of bungalows which encourage students towards a more independent way of living.

Support worker Ben Leonard said: “We were all disappointed to have to call off last year’s walk after all the preparation and fundraising. However, we’ve been really happy to be joined by even more people this time.

“The walk is a fantastic way of raising awareness of the amazing work all staff do here at the college. The money will mean a great deal to us here and help us in changing the lives of the amazing young people that we work with. I am very much looking forward to finally be able to complete the walk and being able to celebrate when we reach the summit!”

Derwen College fundraiser Anna Evans said she was delighted that so many staff had signed up for the climb.

She said: “This team challenge demonstrates what Derwen College is all about – the total commitment of our staff to the amazing students we have here.

“For many of those taking part, walking up Snowdon will be a first, and therefore a real challenge. Every penny raised will be used to ensure that our students get all the extra opportunities and experiences they need to progress and flourish whilst at Derwen College.’

“By supporting this fundraising challenge, you will be helping us to provide the support our students need to gain greater independence to lead happy and fulfilling lives.”

Anyone wishing to support these dedicated individuals in raising funds for Derwen College Charity can donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/Derwensnowdonwalk