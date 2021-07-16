22.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 16, 2021

The Rock Project Shrewsbury hosts open air gig for family & friends

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Students from The Rock Project Shrewsbury risked rain on Monday evening to perform in an open air gig for family & friends. It was the first time in 18 months that they had played in public & they were fantastic!

The Rock Project Shrewsbury has held its first live and in person student gig since the first lockdown
The Rock Project Shrewsbury has held its first live and in person student gig since the first lockdown

Lisa Wordley who runs Rock Project in Shrewsbury says that “it was a difficult event to arrange which meant a lot of health & safety planning so that we could ensure as much public & student safety as possible & comply with current covid protocols for event planners”

“The students were brilliant and the hard work they had put in during the sessions that we ran online during the lockdown and then in this last term when we went back to face to face teaching, really showed as they looked really confident and relaxed whilst performing.”

- Advertisement -

The students aged 7-18 & adults played songs from Blur, Republica & The Black Veil Brides
amongst many others.

Zoe Zoom Tutor & local Artist says “ It was so exciting to see both the kids & adults playing in front of an audience, they were so good, I’ve only just started gigging myself again & these are the sort of events that really lift you up.”

You can catch up with the performance again on their facebook page @therockprojectshrewsbury.

The Rock Project has over 70 schools across the UK & runs in Shrewsbury on Monday evenings from Bicton and is suitable for children & teens ages 7-18 and Adults in the “Encore” session they teach Guitar, Drums, Bass & Vocals and play as a band weekly.

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP