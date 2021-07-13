“Hair and Hope” for Children with Cancer

Shrewsbury Golf Club has chipped in with more than £1,000 to pay for wigs for The Little Princess Trust which gives “hair and hope” to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Immediate Past Ladies Captain Carol Burgan, Little Princess Trust Executive Assistant Linda Barton, Sandra Haw, who knitted golf club covers and Celia Russell who sewed Covid masks

Carol Burgan, last year’s ladies captain at the Condover club, thanked everyone who had helped raise £1,098.54 which would finance two real hair wigs for children.

She also thanked the 11-year-old granddaughter of a club member who had donated her long locks to the charity.

“So many people have helped despite Covid restrictions, by providing material, making face masks and knitting golf club covers and purchasing the finished items. The senior men also gave a donation from their section funds.

“All their efforts have contributed to fund two essential wigs for children,” said Carol.

The Little Princess Trust was founded in 2006 in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee who suffered the traumatic loss of her hair in 2004 with Wilms Tumour. The charity has since helped thousands of children and young people under 24 to regain their confidence with a wig made from real hair free of charge.

The Trust provides around 2,000 wigs each year and is one of the most significant charity funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, the Founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Shrewsbury Golf Club for their support of our charity.

“This brilliant fundraising means we can continue to provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people at a very difficult time in their lives.

“We know our wigs help to restore the confidence and identity of the young recipients but we can only provide this free service and fund research thanks to the wonderful support we receive from the public.”

The charity makes its wigs from hair donated by supporters. The Little Princess Trust is encouraging supporters to keep growing their long locks until they can cut at least 12 inches of hair as the biggest demand is currently for longer wigs.

Anyone thinking of donating their long hair or raising funds should contact www.littleprincesses.org.uk to find out more information.

