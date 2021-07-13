Artist marks 100th chemotherapy session by realising his lifetime’s dream

A Welshpool artist who underwent his 100th chemotherapy session this week has realised his lifelong dream by launching his own art show in response to his cancer struggle and lockdown.

Artist Tim Platt with Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies

The exhibition by the artist Tim Platt is being held at the Mid Wales Arts Centre and Sculpture Park in Caersws on Thursdays to Sundays until 23rd July. The retrospective of his work features examples of pottery, sculpture, drawings and paintings, including some digital examples and creations that use recycled materials.

Tim has been undergoing treatment for colon cancer and lymphoma at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in Shrewsbury, and he was inspired to create work in response to his illness. He used lockdown to collate the work into the display which is open to all and features thought-provoking pieces including exhibits created from stoma bags, ceramic feet to catalogue the impact cancer has had on him, and lots of balls of sticky tape moulded into various shapes to highlight its value to the world.

- Advertisement -

Tim’s hands have been damaged by his cancer treatment and he said he is now unable to work with clay in the same way as he previously did, but he found working with tape was similarly rewarding, and using plastic as a medium also reflects the importance plastic has in keeping people alive during cancer treatment.

“I’m thrilled that the Mid Wales Art Centre has agreed to host my work and hope people will come along and see how art can tell a story,” he said.

“It’s going really well and I’ve already sold a few of my pieces to raise funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, as well as Macmillan. Art has always been part of my life and I have enjoyed sharing it with others, being given this opportunity to exhibit my work and let others explore it for themselves is fantastic,” he added.

Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies, said: “We’re so pleased for Tim that he has been able to realise his dream in this way. The exhibition is very thought-provoking and incredibly personal to Time, we hope many people can visit it and enjoy the gallery for themselves.”

For more details visit https://midwalesarts.org.uk/exhibitions/