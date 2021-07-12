18.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 12, 2021

Pooch Perfect competition raises over £2,500 for Shropshire animal charity

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A competition featuring a unique autographed memento from the dog grooming television series Pooch Perfect has raised over £2,500 for a Shropshire animal charity.

Mutneys directors Jamie and Stephanie Roberts
Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd, based near Market Drayton supplied most of the equipment for the prime time BBC dog grooming series presented by actress Sheridan Smith.

The TV show featured 16 leading pet groomers over eight programmes of pet grooming competition. It culminated in the crowning of Kelly Davis as the Top Dog Groomer.

Equipment supplied by Mutneys for the show included electric grooming tables, dog baths, dryers, trimmers, brushes, shampoos and conditioners.

Mutneys directors, Stephanie and Jamie Roberts, took the chance during filming to have one of the company’s SuperTub dog baths signed by Sheridan Smith and all the Pooch Perfect finalists as well as winner Kelly.

The dog bath then featured in a charity raffle to raise funds for Shropshire animal charity Grinshill Animal Rescue. It raised over £2520 for the organisation.

Mutney’s Jamie Roberts explained that the raffle was a good way for the company to give something back to a local rescue organisation as a result of its involvement in the show.

Jenny Martinez of Grinshill Animal Rescue said the centre was really grateful to Mutneys for the fund raising after what had been a very tough year through lockdown.

