Shropshire charity invites children and their families to join them for support sessions

The team at a Shropshire charity, The Sea Change Trust, are inviting babies, children under 5 and their parents and carers to come and take part in some fun activities in their bell tent, which will be pitched in The Quarry in Shrewsbury on the 12th and 26th of July from 10am to 2pm. Whilst their children are playing, parents can chat with some of the charity’s early years team about their children in a safe and relaxed space.

Becky Herbert, Fiona McGarry and Dr Sara Cureton from The Sea Change Trust

The events are part of an Early Years’ project funded by Children in Need, where The Sea Change Trust are promoting their free group therapeutic support sessions. There are three groups taking place; Toddler Talk and Play in the bell tent, Talk and Play in the bell tent for parents and babies with Neonatal experience and Buggy Walk and Talk. All of the groups offer parents and carers the chance to meet and talk to other local families and the specialist team at The Sea Change Trust in a calm and confidential environment.

“We are delighted to be able to offer these sessions, which have been kindly funded by Children in Need. We are also really grateful that we have been able to promote our services in The Quarry, where we have already spoken to many families,” said Tess Bailey-Sayer, CEO of The Sea Change Trust. “We had to put our Early Years’ Project on hold last year due to Covid-19 but it is wonderful to be able to get together with families in our lovely bell tent. The pandemic has had a huge impact on children and families in so many ways, so it is really important that they have an opportunity to meet in a safe and uncritical space and share their experiences. We hope that families will come and see us in The Quarry, to get a taste of the sessions and find out more about the services we offer.”

The Sea Change Trust is a Shropshire charity, which was formed in 2019, working to transform young futures through specialist psychotherapy. The charity offers therapeutic services delivered by a team of highly experienced therapists. They work directly with infants, children, young people and parents. The charity also offers support, supervision and training for those working with families and those responsible for the care and education of children and adolescents who require psychotherapeutic services.

You can find out more about the sessions and the work of The Sea Change Trust on the charity’s website: www.theseachangetrust.co.uk/early-years