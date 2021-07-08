Housing association issues call for people to help Shropshire’s rural communities thrive

People with a “passion for helping people in rural Shropshire” are being invited to join a housing association and help resolve the county’s rural housing crisis.

Sam Hine, Chair of Shropshire Rural Housing Association

Shropshire Rural Housing Association is looking for volunteers – with people from a wide range of backgrounds being encouraged to apply.

Chair of the association’s board, Sam Hine, said it was a great opportunity to really make a difference to people’s lives.

She said: “If you have a passion for helping people in rural Shropshire have somewhere affordable, safe, warm and comfortable to live, we want to hear from you.

“Shropshire Rural Housing Association’s vision is to provide homes that help Shropshire’s rural communities thrive – and we need your help to achieve that.

“We are currently recruiting volunteers, with reasonable expenses paid, to become members of the association and join our board or committees – people with all kinds of backgrounds and skills who oversee our activities.

“Members play a key role in improving the quality of life of our tenants, raising the quality of our housing and services, as well as influencing future developments.”

Sam said the association was looking for people with a wide variety of experience, particularly those who have been a housing association tenant or worked in housing development or management, as well as people from a professional background or with financial or governance skills.

She added: “Being part of the association is also an excellent way of gaining experience if you are looking to develop your career, and we welcome applicants from all parts of society.

“If you are interested in helping to resolve Shropshire’s rural housing issues, we would love to hear from you.”

For more information, call 01743 874848, email enquiries@shropshirerural.co.uk or visit www.shropshirerural.co.uk