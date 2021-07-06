14.1 C
Discover Shrewsbury and the local area by hiring an eBike

Features
By Shropshire Live

Visitors to Shrewsbury can now enjoy getting around with more than just pedal power, as residents and tourists can now hire an electric bike to discover the town and the local area.

Maggie Love from Shrewsbury Ambassadors recently took a trip on an eBike
Since establishing in 2016 Shrewsbury Canoe & eBike Hire has been very busy hiring canoes and enabling the public greater access to the water at both The Quarry and Attingham Park and now they have launched an electric bike hire service.

Julian Dean, Shrewsbury Town Mayor is officially opening the new booking office and offering his support to this tourism activity that promotes a cleaner greener way to get around town.

Nigel Conway, company owner said:

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this new activity in the town for visitors and locals alike.

“Hiring an eBike makes going to see all the local places of interest and exploring the wonderful countryside around here much so more relaxing. It benefits the town as people get to see and experience so much more than riding in a car could ever give you.  When they see all that Shrewsbury offers and so are bound to spend more time here.  The feeling on the eBike is exhilarating and so much fun.

“We’ve now opened a booking office where the eBikes will be based.  Pop in and take one out for a half or full day hire and we know you will be hooked.”

eBikes are as simple to ride as a conventional bike, but with that added push to get you up hills and keep you going for longer. 

Maggie Love from Shrewsbury Ambassadors gave it a go recently, saying:

“I’ve never been able to share a simple countryside ride with my partner because I have a damaged knee.  Many people had told me that an e-bike would be a good option, and what a great freedom it gave me.  I’ve really craved to be in the glorious Shropshire Countryside and the 10km loop we took filled me with all the summer smells and sights I’d been missing.”

The eBikes are available for hire from Shrewsbury Canoe & eBike Hire’s office on Claremont Hill.

