Severn Hospice to expand its retail network

Severn Hospice is marking the lifting of lockdown by opening a new community shop – its 29th in the region.

The Shropshire charity has a network of shops across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, staffed by employees and an army of volunteers. Customers contribute vital funds for the charity whenever they shop there, providing around £1 million a year for care pre-pandemic.

The new shop in Arleston is in a former motorcycle parts shop on Dawley Road and renovation work and a refit will get under way shortly.

- Advertisement -

But the search is already on for staff, the hospice has already advertised for a new full-time manager and is also looking for volunteers to man the tills, work on the shopfloor and in the stockroom and greet customers.

Ross Henderson, the charity’s head of retail, said: “We can’t wait to open our new shop in Arleston.

“This really does mark the next exciting stage in our future. Our shops were forced to close during the first stages of the pandemic, and then again later in the year. I’m so pleased they have now all reopened and, thanks to our amazing supporters, they are trading well.

“Our supporters are so kind and generous – their donations of quality goods mean that our shelves are stocked with thousands of bargains and our customers really enjoy having a browse in our shops.

“Each year, our shops bring in more than £1million – money which is spent on providing expert care and support to our patients and their families when they need it most.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers in at Arleston – so keep an eye on our social media pages and our website for the opening date.”

If you would like to become a volunteer, the charity is always looking for people to help in its gardens and receptions at its hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford and in any of its shops.

Go to https://bit.ly/SHvolunteerwithus to find out more.