Homefolk photo competition to support Whitchurch community group

A homeware shop in Whitchurch has launched a local photo competition to raise money for a community group with a mission to clean up the area.

Mother and daughter own Homefolk in Whitchurch – Marie Burness and Lucy Young – Image: Fern and Essence Branding

Homefolk, based in Whitchurch, offer bold and beautiful homeware mixed with one-of-a-kind pieces.

Their photo competition has been organised in support of the We Are Whitchurch community clean-up group. The photo competition is to celebrate local landmarks and raise awareness about keeping a tidy town.

Organiser Lucy Young of Homefolk in Whitchurch said, “The competition is about celebrating the town we live in, whilst raising awareness of the great work that We Are Whitchurch are doing in tackling some of the problem areas in and around the town.”

We Are Whitchurch started in October 20 as a community clean-up group made up of volunteers that tackles areas of neglect in Whitchurch. Members of the Whitchurch community give up their time on a Sunday morning to help look after and clear up the areas that need a bit of TLC. Such areas include some of the canal tow paths, cutting back hedges and clearing abandoned or disused areas.

Lucy has already had two of her photographs of the town turned into illustrated prints – the High Street and the Whitchurch Arm of the Llangollen Canal – and Homefolk donates £3.50 from every print sold to We Are Whitchurch. The style of the prints was influenced by Lucy’s love of vintage travel posters, and postcards she has collected during her holidays and work travels.

We Are Whitchurch

We Are Whitchurch caught Lucy’s attention earlier this year after seeing some of the projects they had worked on via Facebook, and she thought it was a brilliant example of solidarity and strength shown by the local community.



Lucy and her mum, Marie Burness who own Homefolk together, praised the community group: ‘’We Are Whitchurch have done a brilliant job using grassroots ideas and unlocking the power of community spirit to take action. They really are inspiring with their pro-active approach, and the work they are doing goes a long way towards promoting the town!’’



‘’The meaning of the word Homefolk supports the ideas of community, family and your home locality, and being a family run business – mother and daughter – it was important that Homefolk could give back and support some of the community projects and do our bit to help build a stronger and more successful community.’’

Photo Competition

The photo competition invites people to capture what they see when they look at Whitchurch and invites them to look beyond the obvious. It might be a famous landmark but equally it could be an unsung attraction, a town scene or an area that amuses you or makes you smile…or raises an eyebrow!

Lucy emphasises that “it’s not necessarily about being a pro photographer and getting the perfect shot, it’s much more about capturing what makes Whitchurch unique and a great place to be, whilst celebrating the town we live in and raising awareness of this within our own community!”

“It’s also a great opportunity to see Whitchurch viewed through someone else’s eyes and seeing what makes it special to them. We’ve had such great feedback so far, including a really cool suggestion of having a gallery showing with all the entries displayed for everyone to see”, states Lucy Young.

The winning photograph will be drawn up in the same style as the Whitchurch Landmarks range and will be available as prints and postcards from Homefolk with £3.50 from every sale donated to, We Are Whitchurch.

Entry details to be confirmed.