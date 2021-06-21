Eat Cake for kids this summer as hospices team up with bakery

This summer people are being asked to eat cake for kids as Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices and Henllan Bakery join forces.

Jonathan Moore and Ainslie Edwards from Henllan Bakery

Eat Cake event packs are available once again for anyone wanting to enjoy a summer’s slice while also fundraising to support seriously ill local children in their community.

Whether it be a coffee morning, afternoon tea, a picnic or any other event that involves cake, those who hold an event will be making a real difference to those that really need it in their community.

Ainslie Edwards, managing director of Hellan Bakery, who are sponsoring the event for the first time, said: “As a family business, we are always keen to support the local community.

“After the last year, we could all do with some extra help and it is places like Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith that give children and their families the support that they need at the most difficult of times.

“We all have families and having spent that bit more time with them over the last 12 months, we wanted to help ensure everyone gets that same chance of ‘family time’ that the hospices offer.

“Eat Cake is a great opportunity for all of us to get together around a table and enjoy a piece of cake to raise some money to ensure Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith can continue to do its amazing work.”

Hannah Robinson, fundraiser, said: “We are hugely grateful to Henllan Bakery for sponsoring Eat Cake.

“This means we can provide anyone who signs up to hold an event with a special pack containing everything from event banners to cake flags – everything you will need to hold an event to remember.

“So let’s have a sweet summer and invite our friends and family around for a slice.”

For those wanting to hold an event all you need to do is visit hopehouse.org.uk/eatcake and sign up.