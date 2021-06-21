Classic pedal car to be auctioned for Shropshire charity

A classic pedal car which was found covered in junk at the back of a garage has been restored to its former glory – with all proceeds from a ‘record breaking’ auction going straight to Shropshire’s primary cancer charity.

The car is expected to be sold in auction for a ‘record-breaking’ sum

The Austin J40 pedal car dates back to the 1950s and has been fully renovated by George Rowbotham, a supporter of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund. The vehicle is for sale through the online auctioneers Brightwells – and the final sale date is Wednesday, 23rd June.

Mr Rowbotham, from Diddlebury near Craven Arms, said he had always wanted to do something to benefit the charity which funds treatment and cancer services for patients throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales. He said his wife Mary has undergone treatment for breast cancer at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and it was just a little way to give something back.

- Advertisement -

“I used to own a car similar to this but sold it, and I had no idea then how much it was worth. I came across this model through a friend, and it was buried at the back of a garage, under about six-foot of rubbish at the time,” he said.

George and Mary Rowbotham

“My wife has had cancer twice, fortunately she’s fine now, but not many people get through it twice. Mary and I were talking about how we could do something to benefit the charity.

“I approached my friend for the car and said I wanted to make some money with it. I used to work in the car body trade along with a friend Ken Gwillam. Sadly he lost his wife to cancer, and so he wanted to help me with this to do something to help others.

“It’s been a two-month project to restore it, if anything it looks better than it will ever have been before. It’s come out really well and we’re very pleased,” he added.

Mr Rowbotham said he had been given a rough estimate of £3,500 for the car but he is expecting it to go for a ‘record-breaking’ sum.

For more information and to bid for the car, visit https://www.brightwellslive.com/lot/details/523679