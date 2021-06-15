17.2 C
Bradford Estates becomes official release site for Shropshire wildlife

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire-based Bradford Estates has partnered with wildlife charity Cuan Wildlife Rescue to allow more animals and wildlife to be released back into their natural habitats.

Fran Hill, Alexander Newport, Deb Bolger
The partnership will see the estates’ land used as a release site for wildlife and animals that are ready to be rehomed after rehabilitation. 

“This is a project that the whole team here at Bradford Estates are passionate about,” said managing director Alexander Newport.

“Cuan Wildlife Rescue is a fantastic local charity which provides an exceptional service to wildlife in Shropshire. We’re eager to support them however we can.”

Hospital manager Fran Hill and fundraising manager Deb Bolger visited Bradford Estates, which is based on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, to discuss which areas might work for certain animals.  

“During the team’s visit, we were able to map out potential sites which might work as release sites for all types of animals including ducks, owls, swans and hedgehogs,” Alexander added. 

The partnership will see areas across the estates used as release sites. 

Cuan Wildlife Rescue hospital manager Fran Hill commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Bradford Estates and can’t thank Lord Newport and his team enough for their support.

“Wherever we can we try to release animals back where we found them – but that’s not always possible. To have a variety of sites at Bradford Estates will be an enormous help!” 

Cuan Wildlife Rescue costs £360,0000 a year to run and is reliant entirely on charity donations. 

“Last year was particularly difficult,” Fran explained. “Not only did we have to postpone all of our fundraising events because of the lockdowns and Government restrictions but we also had way more wild animals come to us than ever before.

“With more and more people becoming in tune with their gardens, it meant more and more animals and wildlife were being found and reported to us – which of course is great because we’re able to help them but also meant we were rushed off our feet.”

The charity welcomed a record number of 5,740 animals last year – over 1,000 more than the previous year.

“We had 94 animals in one day in July last year – that was a very busy day,” Fran added.

“Now, we’re already in June and it looks like it’s going to be a busy summer once again so support from organisations like Bradford Estates is going to be more important than ever.” 

Cuan Wildlife Rescue cares for and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds. It is the only wildlife rescue centre in Shropshire to offer a round-the-clock service. Every animal receives first aid and if required, veterinary treatment. Once they’re well enough, the charity returns the animals to the wild. 

