Online sensation Doodle Boy joins Shropshire College with Adlard Art Scholarship

Online sensation Doodle Boy has joined a Shropshire college on an art scholarship awarded by internationally renowned artist Charlie Adlard.

Joe Whale and Charlie Adlard

Joe Whale, from Shrewsbury, has taken his place at Ellesmere College and is eager to take advantage of the opportunities available at the Artsmark Platinum awarded school, which is well known for its arts provision to students and the community.

Joe was one of 11 students, including his brother Jesse, to join the school mid-term in the spring – and had the opportunity to finally meet Charlie Adlard to chat about his art and the scholarship at the College in the Adlard Studio this week.

- Advertisement -

Joe, 11, was dubbed The Doodle Boy for always doodling in class and became a social media sensation when pictures of his sketch books were posted on instagram.

He now gives online advice and tutorials through his own dedicated social media platforms, has appeared on USA TV show, NBC’s Little Big Shots, and is having his first book published this autumn.

Charlie Adlard, the artist for The Walking Dead comics and former Comic Laureate, has also funded the new Adlard Art Studio at the College where Joe will be based. It provides a higher platform to showcase some of the excellent art work created by students there.

He said: “I am delighted to see Joe win the scholarship – he is a prodigious talent and one already recognised by many admirers who are following his story online. It’s a great opportunity for him and I wish him well at Ellesmere College.

“It’s exciting for me to be able to award a Scholarship and I will be watching Joe’s progress with interest. I am particularly impressed with him wanting to begin his journey at the College mid-term – it just shows how keen he is to get started!”

Charlie is an enthusiastic supporter of Ellesmere College; he has most recently been the featured artist at the National Art Exhibition at the school featuring life drawing sketches and original pieces from published works. works. Applications for a Sixth Form Charlie Adlard Art Scholarship are now being taken for a place at the College in September.

Siobhan Phillips, Head of Art at Ellesmere College, said: “We are thrilled to see Joe win the Charlie Adlard Scholarship. It’s fully deserved and we look forward to helping Joe develop his artistic potential over his time at the college – it’s a marvellous opportunity for him and I would also like to thank Charlie for making it possible.

“Scholarships play a major role in nurturing young talent, providing a pathway which in many cases may not otherwise be available to them. They open up a world of access and opportunity which are designed to further the hopes, dreams and ambitions of amazing young talent.

“Ellesmere College has a great reputation for not only it’s academic success but also it’s Arts and Sporting programmes so it was exciting to see 11 new students, including Joe and Jesse, take up their places with us in the spring- eager to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities we offer as soon as possible rather than wait until the start of the new school year in September.”