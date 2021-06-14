Drew completes cycling challenge in aid of Severn Hospice

When nine-year-old Drew Edwards was asked by his school to complete the ‘5K in May’ challenge, he decided to go one step further and raise money for Severn Hospice.

Drew Edwards

Along with the help of his mum and dad, grandad and little sister, the year four pupil who attends Bryn Offa School in Pant, near Oswestry rode 100 miles in a month – and all to raise money for the charity which cared for his great grandmother.

Drew completed his challenge with just days to spare and raised £900.

He said: “I really enjoyed it, we got wet a bit because the weather was rainy, but we all enjoyed doing it. Everyone at school thought it was really cool.”

And he was given an all-school round of applause in the playground once he completed his final ride.

Trips around a nearby lake and the village and out into the countryside saw Drew rack up the miles.

His mum Ella said: “We went out three or four times a week, when we could fit it in around school and I’d really like to thank everyone who donated to Drew’s challenge. It means everything to us that we are able to support the hospice. And we are all so proud of him.”

Drew’s great grandmother Patricia Lewis passed away at the hospice when Drew was three following a short illness.

“When Drew decided to do the bike rides, we asked him what he would do it for,” said Ella. “And straight away he said it would be for the hospice. When his great grandmother was there, we were amazed at the level of care she received – nothing was too much trouble, it really was like home from home. She was made so comfortable, and we were made so welcome. Severn Hospice is an incredible place.”

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice’s fundraiser, added: “Drew is an incredibly special little boy. He showed great commitment with his challenge and really did pull out all the stops for us.

“We were so touched to hear that he was raising vital funds for us, and we’re blown away by the amount he raised. He had so much support from his friends and family, and we are so grateful to them too. He is an absolute star.”

Severn Hospice cares for and supports thousands of people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness. All the care the hospice provides is free of charge, but not without cost – the charity must raise £2 for every £3 it spends. For more information go to www.severnhospice.org.uk.