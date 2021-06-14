Deadpool walks the length of Britain to raise awareness of children’s hospices

It’s not every day you see Deadpool walking through the streets, but the masked Marvel superhero will be raising awareness and money for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Paul Edwards will be donning a full Deadpool costume during his charity walk

Paul Edwards, who will be donning a full Deadpool costume, is walking from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for help seriously ill children in his hometown of Wrexham.

On June 14, Paul, 56, will start walking around 25 to 35 miles a day dressed the superhero played by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who recently became the owner of Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

“Ryan Reynolds took over Wrexham AFC around the time I wanted to start training for this challenge, which gave me the idea to dress up as Deadpool, which has certainly grabbed the attention,” said Paul.

“Children’s hospices have had a challenging time since the start of the pandemic, and many families in my local area benefit from visiting Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

“The work that goes on in these children’s hospices is absolutely incredible, and knowing I am supporting the work they do with every single step really drives me on.”

Last year, Paul set off to conquer the Three Peaks Challenge – but with one huge difference. He completed the challenge in just 22 days and walked the full distance in between, raising nearly £10,000 for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Paul, whose hobby is running marathons and ultra-marathons, is taking annual leave from his job as a machinist to complete the challenge.

“I don’t have children myself and I can’t begin to imagine what it must be like for parents when their children are seriously ill,” said Paul.

“To have a seriously ill child or child that’s dying it must be the worst pain ever. But the charity’s services and counselling is unlimited. They will provide as much care and support for the family as needed.

Paul is taking on the whole route solo and without any support crew, team or vehicular assistance.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-edwards1000mileshike.