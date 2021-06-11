Shropshire beauty therapist raises funds for Severn Hospice

Shropshire beauty therapist Sarah Hodnett recently took part in Severn Hospice’s Snowden Challenge helping raise much needed funds.

Sarah Hodnett (right) with Megan Price and Tracey Thomas, presenting their cheque to Severn Hospice

Sarah, together with two friends, Megan Price and Tracey Thomas, raised an impressive £2319 between them, Sarah raised a phenomenal £1,228 smashing her £300 target by over 400%.

The friends were amongst a group of people who braved wet weather on May 15 and completed the 6-hour trek up Mount Snowdon, Wales’s highest peak. Sarah said:

“What a sense of an achievement I felt at the Snowdon summit. It was both physically and mentally challenging. But we did it!

“I am deeply touched by the valuable care that Severn Hospice offer to people who are living with incurable cancer and other life-limiting illnesses and their unending support for families. Due to the pandemic, I feel it is vital to help local charities where fundraising has been limited, so the Snowden Challenge seemed like an excellent opportunity.

“I’d like to say an overwhelming thank you to family, friends and clients for sponsoring me and helping me raise so much money.”



Severn Hospice provides care and whole family support for those living with an incurable illness for as long as they need it. They offer their support for anyone in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, helping more than 3,000 people each year. For every £1 raised 86p is spent directly on care and the remaining 14p is spent on activities to generate income. Each year the Hospice needs over £8 million to spend directly on care.