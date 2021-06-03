17.2 C
Valor Precision Combat hybrid martial arts classes relaunch in Shrewsbury!

The Shrewsbury Valor Precision Combat Club has relaunched with classes for children and adults being held at The Lantern in Shrewsbury.

The classes, which have restarted at The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, SY1 4NG are ideal for anyone already practicing or wanting to discover this unique style of combat.

Valor Precision Combat is a modern hybrid Martial Arts System incorporating a fusion of techniques sourced from Ju Jitsu, Kung Fu, Kickboxing and Filipino Martial Arts (FMA). The System consists of strikes, locks, takedowns, counter skills, ground techniques and weaponry.

Valor Precision Combat is taught in a modern, progressive way, developing self-defence whilst building personal development in confidence, self-control, determination, perseverance and self-esteem. All students are taught respect, considered to be a core value and are expected to demonstrate this to both their Sensei (Club Coach) and peers. Martial Arts provides self-discipline with clear structure and rules, helping to instil good values throughout life.

Additional details

  • New students are welcome.
  • Professional tuition is provided from the age of 4 years upwards.
  • No hidden costs as both the Membership and Martial Arts Insurance are included within the monthly class fee (please view the Membership page on the website for further details: – www.valorcombatsystems.co.uk/membership).
  • Fun and informative courses are held throughout the year to enhance students’ knowledge.
  • All of the Club Coaches (Sensei) are fully insured, first aid trained and hold Enhanced DBS disclosures.

Find out more and book a class

You can book your class today via: – www.bookwhen.com/valorcombatsystems

Further information can be found on their Social Media:
Facebook: @valorprecisioncombat and the website: www.valorcombatsystems.co.uk

