Thursday, June 3, 2021

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund launches summer fundraiser

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is looking ahead to brighter times with the launch of its official summer fundraiser.

HCA, Caron Davies and Urology/Oncology Cancer Nurse Specialist, Sarah Perry who both work in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre

The local cancer charity wants to encourage everyone to join in with their WimbLDon Watch Party to celebrate the return of the popular annual tennis sporting event after it was cancelled last year.

Wimbledon fortnight runs from Monday, 28th June, and staff at the cancer charity are calling on supporters to get involved by hosting their own Covid-friendly get together.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for Lingen Davies, said everyone is really excited to be able to plan face to face events again, and while we must remember to stick to Covid rules and regulations, there’s no reason everyone can’t get involved with the WimbLDon Watch Party.

“We know how many people love the Wimbledon fortnight and as a nation we really missed it last year.

“We’ve created our very own fundraiser around it and hope as many people as possible can get involved with us. We wanted to do something to get people together again so we’re asking supporters to host a party where friends or family can meet to watch a Wimbledon match, catch up with each other, take some selfies in the dedicated frame and raise some cash for us.

“People can sign up through our website and for just £10 they will get a party pack with a novelty selfie frame, themed decorations, sweepstake sheet and more. People can either ask for further donations to attend the party, run a sweepstake, or hold a cake competition, there’s lots of things that are fun and will raise money for us,” she added.

Every penny raised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund goes directly to supporting local cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, ensuring they have access to the best possible care, close to home.

Visit the website to sign up – www.lingendavies.co.uk/events

