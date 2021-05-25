Floating jewellery maker arrives in Market Drayton

A floating jewellery maker has arrived on the Shropshire Union Canal in Market Drayton this week.

Rich MacKenzie, lives on the boat with his wife Jackie, 10-year-old son Bobby, 4-year-old daughter Fleur as well as their cat and 6-month-old rescue puppy

Rich MacKenzie runs by Bike & Boat and travels the waterways making and selling his upcycled copper creations along the way.

The 41-year-old will be setting up his workshop from his 60ft narrowboat moored on the Shropshire Union Canal in Market Drayton this week.

He said: “We’ve already had a great welcome in Market Drayton – and I am looking forwards to set up my workshop to make some pieces, and hopefully sell a few whilst we’re here.

“Market Drayton was a place that we wanted to stop off as we cruise from Oxford to Llangollen and then onto Liverpool and Manchester before returning to Oxford for Winter.”

Mr MacKenzie, who lives on the boat with his wife Jackie, 10-year-old son Bobby, 4-year-old daughter Fleur as well as their cat and 6-month-old rescue puppy, said trade has been hit this year already due to lockdown.

He added: “I make each item of copper jewellery to order so that it’s just right and fits the customer perfectly. This also is great as living on a boat we don’t have a great deal of room to keep a stock of made up pieces. I usually use copper gifted to me from local plumbers we find on our travels to make my pieces.”

Mr MacKenzie’s love of creating started when he lost his father in 2020.

He said: “When dad passed away it just hit me like a ton of bricks just how short life was. Having a trade that I can do from the stern deck of the boat means that we can travel the UK’s canals and rivers to our heart’s content.”

Bike & Boat will be open in Market Drayton most days from 10am along the towpath by the aqueduct over Berrisford Road.

Mr MacKenzie added: “We’ve just come from Brewood but we’re not sure where we will stop next on our way north.”

Keep an eye on by Bike & Boats UK’s movements via their website bybikeandboat.co.uk or on their social media Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @BikeandBoatUK.