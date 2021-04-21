The Movement Centre supporters invited to get involved in Captain Tom 100 challenge

The Movement Centre is inviting its supporters to get involved with Captain Tom 100, a special fundraising challenge taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

Following the outpouring of heartfelt messages since the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore on 2 February, his family pledged to celebrate his life with an event that everyone, in the UK and around the world, could be involved in.

The Movement Centre like many other charities has been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s had a catastrophic effect, with the cancellation of our fundraising events and the loss of thousands in income.

Captain Tom 100 offers The Movement Centre supporters, of all ages and abilities, the opportunity to raise crucial funds for our charity, while at the same time celebrating Captain Tom’s generosity of spirit, the hope and joy he brought to millions, and his sense of fun.

How the 100 challenge works

All participants need to do is dream up a Captain Tom 100 challenge based around the number 100 and do it at any time and anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend – starting on Friday 30 April through to Bank Holiday Monday 3 May.

The challenge could be walking 100 steps or running 100 metres, scoring 100 goals, baking 100 cakes, climbing 100 stairs, hopping 100 laps of the garden, 100 cars cleaned, writing a 100-word poem, anything at all, inside or out.

Once supporters have chosen their challenge, they can fundraise or donate to The Movement Centre and share their 100 challenge on social media, using #CaptainTom100.

Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said:

“We are so grateful for the incredible support we have received since my father started his record-breaking fundraising walk and that his message of hope was shared with the world. Captain Tom was very proud to be able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation. We know he would love the idea of inviting everyone to get involved and share their Captain Tom 100 so that together we can ensure ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’. We look forward to celebrating with you on what would have been his 101st birthday weekend – it’s going to be fun!”

Fundraising and Marketing Officer, for The Movement Centre, Curtis Langley, said:

“We are delighted to be involved in Captain Tom 100, and we want to urge all of our families and supporters to come up with their own 100 challenges. To be involved in such a fantastic event, with everything that is going on is a privilege. We are looking for 15 ambassadors to carry the flag for The Movement Centre for this challenge, and would be delighted if families and supporters would come forward.”

Find out more at CaptainTom100.com or visit https://bit.ly/3utCNsD to support The Movement Centre