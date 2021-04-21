10.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Oswestry charities benefit from Masonic donations

By Shropshire Live

Charities in and around the Oswestry area recently benefited from donations made by Cae Glas Freemasons Lodge in Oswestry.

Andy Morgan WM of Cae Glas Lodge, Sian Tasker Trustee of Music MOB, Mike Coppock, Chairman and Trustee of Music MOB, David Bramwell Treasurer Cae Glas Lodge

£500 was donated to Oswestry and Borderlands Foodbank, £500 to the Derwen College Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme and £250 to Music MOB – Music Matters in Oswestry and the Borderlands. The donation to the food bank was increased to £750 through anonymous donations from members of the Lodge. The donation to Music MOB was further topped up with additional match funding from the Masonic Province of Shropshire, allowing a £500 cheque to be presented.

Although presentations were delayed due to lockdown regulations, socially distanced presentations have been made to the charities by representatives of the Lodge. Cae Glas members paid a brief visit to Derwen College. Receiving the cheque was student Connor Sheehan, who is currently working towards his DofE Gold Award, and DofE Coordinator at Derwen College, Steve Evans. 

Steve said: “We are really delighted to receive this donation from members of Cae Glas Lodge in Oswestry. Their support over the years has been invaluable and has allowed us to get to where we are with this important and popular programme at Derwen College. Our students will be taking part in their DofE expeditions in the Spring, and this donation will help to pay for their expedition costs.”

Sian Tasker of Music MOB said: “The aim of Music MOB is to support free instrumental and vocal lessons for children whose families may not have the means to provide them. This donation will help to bring the joys and benefits of music making to young people in Oswestry and the Borderland.”

